Guns, drugs seized after traffic stop in downtown Modesto

A traffic stop in downtown Modesto on Thursday evening led to the seizure of 11 firearms, half of them stolen, as well as drugs and a large amount of cash.
Members of Modesto Police Department’s Street Gang Unit conducted the stop in the 500 block of 12th Street at about 5 p.m., according to a press release. In the vehicle was 23-year old Matthew Nesslage and 24-year old Ryan Collins; both are on searchable probation for previous drugs and weapons charges.
Investigators searched the vehicle and found a loaded handgun. Nesslage and Collins were arrested and investigators went to their Modesto home to conduct a search. They found 10 additional firearms, five of them stolen. They also located narcotics, prescription medications and marijuana and more than $13,000 in cash.
Melissa Jensen, 24, was at the home and was also arrested. All three face charges including possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of marijuana for sale, possession of stolen property, and other weapons violations.
