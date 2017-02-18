CHP asking for help identifying driver of injury hit and run in Winton

The California Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a silver Ford Explorer that struck and badly injured a Denair man, then fled the scene.
The collision occurred in Winton on Winton Way north of Gertrude Avenue at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday, according to CHP Officer Eric Zuniga.
Preliminary information indicates the 47-year-old man was wearing dark clothing and walking south on the west edge of the left lane of northbound Winton Way when he was struck. The driver fled the scene. The man was taken by ambulance to Doctors Medical Center with major injuries including broken bones.
The impact knocked the driver side mirror and other pieces off the Ford which investigators used to identify the make and model of the vehicle, Zuniga said.
Anyone with information about the Ford or the driver is asked to call Merced area CHP office at 209-356-6608.
Comments