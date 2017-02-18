Parole denied for former Modestan who fatally shot man at bar

A former Modestan who fatally shot a man at a bar in 1986 then spent eight years on the run before being arrested and convicted of murder was denied parole this month, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.
Gerardo Zamora, 58, and the victim, Ignacio Leon, were drinking at a Modesto bar in July of 1986 when they were involved in two fights. Zamora left the bar, went to his home and retrieved a rifle. He returned to the bar and opened fire on Leon, killing him and injuring two others.
Zamora fled to Mexico but eventually surrendered to immigration officials in March 1994 and made a full confession. Six months later he was convicted of one count of first-degree murder and two counts of assault with a firearm. He also was convicted of personally using a firearm to commit all three offenses and inflicting great bodily injury during the assaults. He was sentenced to 35 years to life in state prison.
At the parole hearing Zamora refused to appear before the board and would not meet with his attorney. Deputy District Attorney Mabel Lew appeared on behalf of the People and argued for continued confinement based on the viciousness of the crime, his lengthy history of severe mental illness, insufficient attempts at prison programming, and the high risk of danger that he posed to the community if released.
The Board of Parole Hearings agreed and denied parole for three years. This is the second time Zamora has been denied parole. Zamora will be scheduled for another hearing in three years.
