Ceres woman angry, afraid after home mistakenly targeted over cat deaths

Teresa Beasley said she and her family are living in a state of fear since windows of her home and vehicles in her driveway were shot out with BB guns early Friday.
Beasley lives across from a man who’s accused a neighbor of killing cats, and right next door to the accused neighbor. Whoever shot up her home almost certainly was targeting the man next door.
Dan Brittson posted on his Facebook page on Feb. 8 that his neighbor had shot his cat with a pellet gun and fatally poisoned other cats of his with antifreeze. He gave his neighbor’s address – but not his name – and concluded his post with the message, “Guess it’s time to get ghetto.”
The post was within days shared nearly 200 times and commented on more than 100 times. Several suggested the alleged cat killings be met with violence. For example, “Shoot that f--- face with a pellet gun. Or f--- up his cars in the middle of the night.” And “This a------ deserves to eat antifreeze and to get pebbles shot in his f------ eyes!”
The accused neighbor, 77-year-old Rudy Suarez, said he never has poisoned or shot cats.
Beasley, whose family calls Suarez “Mr. Rudy,” believes that. “This man is not killing cats,” she said Saturday morning. “It’s (Brittson’s accusation) not founded, there’s no evidence.”
Ceres police, who’ve been called to the neighborhood just northeast of East Whitmore Avenue and Mitchell Road, also report finding no evidence Suarez did anything.
“Getting other people to fight your battle for you is not right,” Beasley said. “If they did it to his (Suazrez’s) house, it’s still wrong, Words are one thing, but people will act out on words, and they did. ... It’s all because this guy (Brittson) incited this.”
We live in a day and age when people are looking for a reason to act out like this, she said, noting heightened racial tensions and Trump administration actions on immigrants. “I’m a black woman and already had challenges living in this neighborhood,” though it’s largely worked out well, she said. “It’s our responsibility to protect things, not destroy them.”
Brittson has had a sign in his front window that reads “Cat lives matter,” Beasley said. The truth, she said, is “all lives matter.”
