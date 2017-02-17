CHP identifies driver in Tuolumne County hit-and-run that killed 3

The Sonora office of the California Highway Patrol has named a Sonora physician as the driver who caused a fatal crash Oct. 21 in Tuolumne County by passing illegally and then left the scene.
“As a result of an extensive investigation and with the assistance from the public, Danny Mundall Anderson, 69, from Sonora, has been identified as driving a white 2015 Acura MDX which was involved in a traffic collision that resulted in three fatalities,” the CHP said in a news release Friday.
“As of this time, he has not been arrested,” Officer Faustino Pulido told The Bee in an email. The investigation report has been submitted to the Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office, he said, requesting felony charges be filed against Anderson.
A Lexus SUV driven by 16-year-old Trista Hoffman of La Grange and carrying her mother, Tina Hoffman, 51; brother, Dillon Hoffman, 17; and friend Annie Johnson, 16, was traveling south on La Grange Road as a Toyota Camry driven by 66-year-old Dorothy Eisemann of Copperopolis and carrying her 72-year-old husband, Rheinholt Eisemann, approached from the north. A third vehicle – since identified as Anderson’s Acura – attempted to pass the Toyota over a solid double-yellow line, Pulido said.
The Lexus SUV swerved to avoid the oncoming passing car, went into the dirt shoulder and then back onto the roadway, where it overturned. The Toyota then collided with the roof of the overturned SUV. Tina Hoffman and Trista Hoffman died at the scene. Rheinholt Eisemann was flown to Sonora Regional Medial Center, where he later died.
Sonora area CHP officers still are looking for a possible witness to the collision. A gray 1990s minivan, similar to a Toyota Sienna, was seen traveling north on La Grange Road at the time of the collision and could have additional information. Anyone with information regarding the vehicle is asked to call the CHP at 209-984-3944.
