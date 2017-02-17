Crime

February 17, 2017 3:50 PM

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (02/18/17)

Nine people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Feb. 2-8.

SUSPECT: Michael Dodge, 31, of Modesto

DAYS ARRESTED: Feb. 2 and Feb. 8

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property (Feb. 2), theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer (Feb. 8), enhancement (Feb. 8)

SUSPECT: Anastasia Alexandra Lee, 20, of Manteca

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 4

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol (Modesto)

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, evading police, receiving known stolen property, unlawful person under the influence, unlicensed driver, willfully disobeying court order

SUSPECT: Johnny James Oliveira, 21, of Manteca

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 4

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, possession of controlled substance

SUSPECT: Ricky Jose Silva, 28, of Manteca

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 5

ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, evading peace officer with disregard for safety, attempt to receive property

SUSPECT: Xavier Herrera, 39, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 6

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, causing elderly/dependent adult great bodily harm, attempt to receive property, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty, flight from traffic stop

SUSPECT: Michael Eugene Correll Jr., 30, of Empire

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 7

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, smuggling drugs/device/alcohol into prison, attempt to receive property, possession of burglary tools, hit-and-run with property damage

SUSPECT: Francisco Javier Suarez, 32, of Patterson

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 17

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department (Patterson)

CHARGES: Auto theft, probation violation

SUSPECT: Joshuah Paul McCoy, 32, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 7

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle trailer

SUSPECT: Dominic A. Britt, 26, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 7

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department (Riverbank)

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, probation violation, ex-felon with a firearm

