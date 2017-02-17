Windows shot out at Ceres home near where man accused of killing cats

Police don’t think it’s a coincidence that a house near that of a man accused by a neighbor of killing cats had two windows shot early Friday, as well as two windows of vehicles in the driveway.
The incident was reported about 2:30 a.m., and information was not yet available later Friday morning on whether the weapon used was a pellet gun, BB gun or actual firearm, said Sgt. Darren Venn.
Dan Brittson posted on his Facebook page on Feb. 8 that his neighbor had shot his cat with a pellet gun and fatally poisoned other cats of his with antifreeze. He gives his neighbor’s address – but not his name – “so the local community is aware that he is not only putting neighborhood kids at risk by shooting a pellet gun but also that he has been putting out antifreeze-laced food for the cats to eat.”
The post, which since has been taken down or made visible only to Facebook friends, was within days shared nearly 200 times and commented on more than 100 times.
The accused neighbor, Rudy Suarez, is not on Facebook and said he was unaware of the post and of the hateful comments it generated toward him. People wrote things like “I will kill a m----------- with antifreeze so he dies a slow painful death!” and “Shoot that f--- face with a pellet gun. Or f--- up his cars in the middle of the night.”
Venn said Friday, “We’re assuming due to possibly the Facebook traffic that they (whoever shot out the windows) were attempting to target Mr. Suarez” but got the wrong house.
He noted that the initial post and the resulting comments are based on “absolutely no evidence” against Suarez, who told The Bee that he shot an old BB gun at a fence once to scare off a cat, but never shot a cat, and that he never has poisoned any.
Ceres police Lt. Chris Perry said Feb. 10 that no incriminating evidence has been found in the Brittson-Suarez case, and pending discovery of any, the case was inactive.
