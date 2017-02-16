Columbia College student arrested on charges of sex with teen girl

A Columbia College student was arrested Wednesday on allegations he was having sexual relations with a 17-year-old girl from Washington state, Tuolumne County authorities said.
Fabian Rivera, 21, was booked in Tuolumne County jail on charges of contacting a minor with intent for sex, unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation and possession of child pornography.
Earlier in the week, the sheriff’s office was contacted by a private investigator who was working with a family from Washington to find a 17-year-old runaway daughter. The teenager was believed to be in the Columbia area and a sheriff’s deputy found indications she was with Rivera, the sheriff’s office said.
Family members told authorities they believed the girl was coerced into leaving with Rivera. Detectives discovered that Rivera and the 17-year-old were at the college Wednesday.
The girl was located in the library and interviewed by detectives. According to the sheriff’s department, she confirmed that Rivera was aware of her age and had driven to Washington to pick her up and drive her back to Columbia, where they had stayed together for several days.
Rivera was arrested in the Columbia College parking lot. The teenager was reunited with her parents at the county District Attorney’s office.
Comments