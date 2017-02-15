More details released in officer involved shooting on Highway 99

A report of a suicidal man armed with a knife on Highway 99 led to an officer-involved shooting and closed the highway for several hours Wednesday morning.
The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.
The Mantaca Police Department was assisting the California Highway Patrol on a call of a man walking south in the northbound slow lane of the highway near the Lathrop Road over-crossing, according to a press release from the Manteca Police Department. The CHP arrived first just after 10 a.m. and relayed to Manteca Police that the man was suicidal and armed with a knife.
The suspect told officers he wanted to be shot, according to the release.
Mantaca officers arrived at the scene and officers from both agencies attempted to communicate with the suspect, “who appeared agitated and aggressive,” according to the release.
The man refused to put down the knife he was holding and began moving toward the officers. An officer deployed a Taser, but it was ineffective. An officer then fired a gun, hitting the suspect. It’s unclear if it was the same officer who used the Taser.
The suspect was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition and is undergoing surgery. No officers were injured during the incident.
The San Joaquin County Critical Incident Protocol was enacted and the incident is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol, Manteca Police Department, San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, and the Department of Justice.
