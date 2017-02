Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

The Police Department released edited versions of body camera footage from officers John C. Lee and Randy Raduechel of their response to a landlord-tenant dispute in 2015. The landlord, Patricia Mugrauer, sued the city after officers entered her home without her permission, and Lee pushed her, causing her to fall and break her hip. The city agreed to pay nearly $750,000 last month to end her litigation.