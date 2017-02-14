Judge denies request to delay sentencing in death of woman buried under Modesto bridge

A judge on Tuesday denied a defense request to delay a March 7 sentencing hearing for Anthony Coxum, who has been convicted of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, Eldoris Graham, and burying her body in a shallow grave beneath a Modesto pedestrian bridge.
Deputy Public Defender Donnell Snipes, Coxum’s attorney, asked the judge to postpone the sentencing hearing until May. The attorney said his client wanted to be able to visit with his family at the Stanislaus County jail before he’s transferred to prison to serve his sentence.
The defendant moved from North Carolina to Modesto several months before Graham was found dead. His mother and his children, at the time, lived in North Carolina. Coxum was living with his father in Modesto before he moved in with Graham.
Deputy District Attorney Beth O’Hara De Jong asked the judge not to postpone the sentencing. She said Graham’s mother, Kathie Patterson, and other relatives had already made travel arrangements to attend the sentencing hearing next month. Patterson moved from Modesto to Nebraska after her daughter’s death.
Graham’s body was found in January 2012 in the grave near Creekwood Drive and Claus Road, just west of Johansen High School in Modesto. Graham, 28, was last seen alive Dec. 13, 2012. She had been stabbed in her jugular vein, a lung and her face, her mouth gagged with cloth, and duct tape wrapped around her head, neck and hands.
Jail fights
On Tuesday, the prosecutor also told the judge that Coxum is a danger to other inmates at the county jail. She said Coxum has been involved in a few fights at the jail and has been disciplined for the violence.
During one fight, De Jong said, jailers had to use a baton to subdue the defendant.
She said Coxum also has been disciplined at the jail for failing to comply with orders, such as refusing to get out of bed. De Jong told the judge that Coxum was disciplined for possessing amphetamine after officials spotted him walking out of a bathroom filled with smoke.
The defense attorney argued that they don’t know all the details of these jail fights, and said his client is not a safety risk to others at the jail.
Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Nancy Ashley rejected the defense request, telling Snipes it’s too early to be asking for a delay to give the defendant more time at the county jail. He can make that type of request after sentencing, the judge said.
The sentencing hearing remains scheduled for March 7, when Graham’s family and friends can speak in court about the impact of her death. A jury on Feb. 3 found Coxum, 40, guilty of murder.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394, @ModBeeCourts
