Child suffers major injuries after being struck by vehicle in Ceres

A 4-year-old boy suffered major injuries Tuesday afternoon when hit by a car in a dirt parking lot off El Camino Avenue.
The child suffered a broken arm, broken leg and head injuries, California Highway Patrol Officer Chuck Leon said. He was taken by ambulance to an area where he could be flown to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, according to Capt. Dan Foster of the Ceres Fire Department. Leon said the boy was conscious and appeared alert, talking to first responders.
The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. near the intersection of Don Pedro Road and El Camino Avenue, in the parking lot and driveway of several bungalows on the property.
The driver – a woman whose name was not available – had stopped by to pick up belongings of a co-worker who lives in one of the bungalows, Leon said. She was backing up when she ran over the child, not realizing she’d done so, he said. When she was pulling out and neighbors waved at her to return, she thought they simply were waving goodbye, she told the CHP.
The woman, driving a black Camaro convertible, left the scene. But a resident who had her phone number called her and she quickly returned, Leon said.
She was clearly distraught at the scene, and Leon said the people watching the child said how sorry they were for letting him get into the driveway, and even the child himself was apologizing for being where he shouldn’t have been.
The driver showed no signs of intoxication, the officer said. She was released from the scene after being interviewed.
The 4-year-old’s mother had not been located more than 90 minutes after the crash, Leon said. A man said by neighbors to be her boyfriend took the 4-year-old’s sibling and left the area before officers arrived, Leon said. He did he not know where the man went.
