Chase Bank near Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto robbed

The Chase Bank in the shopping center at Standiford Avenue and Sisk Road was robbed Tuesday afternoon about 12:15, Modesto police reported.
A man entered the bank, passed a note demanding money to a teller, then fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapon was seen.
Police set up a perimeter, but it was unsuccessful in finding the robber, said Lt. Tom Ciccarelli. Detectives still were on scene more than 90 minutes after the robbery, interviewing tellers and other possible witnesses to get an accurate description of the man.
