Most Wanted: Raymond Bejaran Alvarez, Spousal abuse

NAME: Raymond Bejaran Alvarez
CHARGE: Spousal abuse
DESCRIPTION: 46 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, black hair, brown eyes
THE CASE: Alvarez is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department on suspicion of spousal abuse, giving false information to a peace officer and driving under the influence.
NOTES: Turlock police also are looking for Alvarez on suspicion of vehicle theft.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Alvarez’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
