Oakdale police arrest suspects in drive-through robbery

Oakdale police arrested two people allegedly involved in a scary attack and robbery at a McDonald’s drive-thru several hours later when officers were called to another disturbance.
According to Oakdale police, officers were called to the McDonald’s at 1322 E. F St. at 9 p.m. Friday. Two people said they were in line for the drive-through when a blue Jeep Cherokee entered the parking lot and rammed the rear-side driver’s door of the victims’ truck. Three men got out of the Jeep and approached the truck from both sides; a fourth person remained behind the wheel of the Cherokee.
The suspects opened the truck doors and assaulted the two adults in the front seat; three children in the back seat saw the incident but were not hurt.
The suspects demanded money, and stole the keys to the truck before driving away, authorities said. The victims suffered moderate facial injuries.
Later Friday night, police received a call of a disturbance in the 800 block of East E Street.
“During that investigation, officers realized the individuals involved were the same suspects from the robbery that occurred earlier at the McDonald’s and the described blue Jeep Cherokee from the robbery was also on scene,” police said in a news release.
Officers identified several people as being involved in the earlier incident, and arrested two of them, authorities said.
Kai Fierro, 21, and Kanoa Fierro, 20, were booked into Stanislaus County Jail on charges of robbery, battery and vandalism. Kai Fierro faces an additional charge of domestic violence related to the incident on East E Street, police said. They remained jailed Saturday with bail set at $150,000 for Kai Fierro and $100,000 for Kanoa Fierro, jail records show.
Comments