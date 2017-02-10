Couple arrested in November stabbing death of man in central Modesto

Authorities have arrested a couple in the November stabbing death of a man in central Modesto.
The Modesto Police Department announced Friday night that Coty Sutton, 26, and his girlfriend, Amber Anderson, 22, were taken into custody by the St. Joseph Police Department in Missouri. A news release said the couple fled to Missouri after the homicide.
Modesto detectives obtained arrest warrants last week for Sutton and Anderson. Sutton’s warrant is for murder and Anderson’s is for accessory to murder, according to a news release.
Patrick Hutchings 56, was fatally stabbed Nov. 26 in the 100 block of Almond Avenue, about a quarter mile from downtown. He was found outside when officers arrived. He was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later.
Police have not released many details on the incident.
But Hutchings was a road hand for the Modesto rock band Triple D, said the band’s bass player, Kirk Oblauskii, whose stage name is Doc Roc.
“He was a good, trustworthy person,” Oblauskii told The Bee in November. “As musicians, when we’d play X-Fest, we could walk away and knew everything was going to be OK. I had been through rehab and NA and AA like him, which is one of the reasons I trusted him so much. ... Our goals were the same. Rebirth is what we called it.”
He said he thought Hutchings lived somewhere around the area where he was killed, because when Triple D would play in Graceada Park, Hutchings would walk over.
A gofundme page to raise money for a memorial service and other incidentals says Hutchings is survived by “two sons, Joey and Hayden, and his best friend, Diana Marks, the mother of his minor son, Hayden. He also leaves behind three siblings, Tom, Jim and Cindy.”
Detectives would like to speak to anyone with information regarding the murder and the whereabouts of Sutton and Anderson since Nov 26. Anyone with information can contact Detective Robert Gumm at 209-342-9162.
