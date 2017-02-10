Police investigate shooting death of man found in Turlock’s Venice Motel

1:08 Damaged Oroville Dam spillway undergoes more water releases Pause

1:55 Modesto student bullied, thrown into street

4:24 Parents of bullied Modesto teen show compassion for suspects

3:04 Laci Peterson's mom, others speak out on death penalty propositions

1:01 Modesto Police arrest in Friday night homicide

0:09 Mudslide closes all lanes of Interstate 80 in Sierra

2:09 How to stay safe from mosquitoes

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:27 'A Cup of Hope — a poem for educators'