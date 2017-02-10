Police investigate shooting death of man found in Turlock’s Venice Motel

Police are investigating the shooting of a man whose body was found inside a central Turlock motel room.
Authorities were called to the Venice Motel at 1114 N. Golden State Blvd. on a report of an unresponsive adult male inside a room. They responded at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Arriving Turlock Police Department officers determined the man, identified as Javier Zuniga, 46, of Turlock, was deceased and that he had died from a gunshot wound, according to spokesman Steve Rodrigues.
The person who found the victim was an acquaintance.
Rodrigues said there is no known suspect and that no further information about the incident was being released.
Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance for any known information surrounding this investigation and is asked to contact Detective Brandon Bertram at 209-664-7323. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.
The Turlock Police Department is a participant in the Crime Stoppers Program. Callers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.
