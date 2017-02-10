Crime

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (02/11/17)

Thirteen people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2017.

SUSPECT: Johnny Ray Lovecchio Jr., 35, of Stockton

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 29

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol (Modesto)

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, evading police with disregard for safety, attempt to receive property, parole violation

SUSPECT: Jessica Yajahira Reyes, 26, of Gustine

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 26

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, probation violation

SUSPECT: Lily Jewison, 19, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 26

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, unlicensed driver

SUSPECT: Kenon Lynell Montgomery, 36, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 26

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, possession/use of vehicle master key, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, driving without a license, probation violation, possession of unlawful paraphernalia

SUSPECT: David Richard Gutierrez, 34, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 27

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, evading police officer with disregard for safety, possession of device/instrument or paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglary tools, driving while license suspended or revoked

SUSPECT: Monica M. Vazquez, 29, of Livingston

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 29

ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen property

SUSPECT: Guidelio Diaz, 34, of Riverbank

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 30

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft

SUSPECT: Ernesto Arturo Aguilar, 23, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 31

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, driving on suspended/revoked license

SUSPECT: Louie Gonzales Flores, 19, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 31

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, first-degree burglary, receiving known stolen property

SUSPECT: Arnold Carl Eidenshink, 23, transient,

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 31

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, probation violation, hit-and-run with injury

SUSPECT: Alexander Blake Bennett, 31, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 1

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation

SUSPECT: Joseph Edward Lionberger, 29, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 1

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation

SUSPECT: Ricardo Emmanuel Perez, 31, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Feb. 1

ARRESTING AGENCY: Newman Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen property, probation violation, possession of a controlled substance,

