Parents of bullied child shows compassion for attackers

The mother of the boy who was filmed being bullied by two other boys said she is grateful for the support shown to her son but asks that people stop bullying the bullies.
“You can’t right a wrong with a wrong,” said Kathryn Hutchison.
The video of the incident that occurred Tuesday shows one of the perpetrators throwing her son, 16-year-old Beyer High junior Keegan Hutchison, to the ground. Both get in his face, challenging him to fight, and then the other boy orders him to his knees.
Hutchison said it was the indignity her son endured that angered her most and the reason she chose not to watch the video.
“I don’t want to see him humiliated and on his knees,” she said. “I don’t know if I would have had much compassion for these kids if I did watch the video.”
But she is showing compassion for the boys and for their parents. She hopes the parents reach out to her and her husband eventually, but understands they are dealing with their own children, both of whom are in juvenile hall because of the incident.
“I am sure they are pretty fearful and they are trying to deal with their child, and that is their priority and I support that,” Hutchison said.
Through the same social media on which the video went viral, she said, Keegan – who politely declined to be interviewed for this story – has received an outpouring of support from friends and strangers. However, many people, she said, are also writing disparaging, crude remarks about the aggressors and some even posted their address and photos.
Hutchison said that is only making the situation worse.
She said even her husband, who was very angry and felt helpless to protect his son after viewing the video, has come around to understand her compassion for the perpetrators.
Both, however, want the teens to be held accountable for their actions.
Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves said a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of battery and making criminal threats, and a 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and conspiracy. Both are students at Elliott Alternative High School. The 16-year-old was the first to be arrested so he was not initially booked on a conspiracy charge, but the district attorney can add that charge, Graves said.
“What I hope and ask is that part of this, whatever the judge decides, is that this opens a discussion, so we can talk about what happens when people stand back as bystanders,” Hutchison said.
About a dozen kids, friends of the two perpetrators, were there when the confrontation ensued, many of them filming, some jeering and joining in the threats.
“Staff identified all students in the video, met with the students, contacted their guardians and acted on a case-by-case basis according to each student’s behavior in the video,” said Modesto City Schools spokeswoman Becky Fortuna.
Hutchison said the fight was over a comment Keegan made on Twitter about another fight one of the boys had been involved in the week before.
“He said something about it not being a fair fight; it was two on one,” Hutchison said. So the teens “took it upon themselves to gang up on my child.”
She said one of the boys used to be friends with Keegan so he knew that after school let out at Beyer he would walk to a nearby Burger King on Sylvan Avenue to eat lunch before he had to return to school an hour later for an after-school program.
She said the kids took a bus to the area, that “they plotted and waited around the corner.”
“He knew right away that he had two choices: He could grin and bear it and stay quiet and do what they wanted, or he could fight and (possibly) end up dead,” Hutchison said. “Nowadays you don’t know if these kids are carrying guns or knives.”
When Keegan came home from his after-school program, Hutchison said, he told her he wasn’t feeling well and went to bed early. She thought he might be sick because a cold had been going around their home.
It wasn’t until another parent contacted her regarding the video that she and her husband learned what had happened. She was hurt that her son felt he couldn’t come to her but said she understands he worried how they would react.
The next day one of the boys, Keegan’s former friend, attempted to contact him on Twitter.
“My apologies to (Keegan). I give you my full apologies and to your family. I was in the wrong for what I did and I am deeply sorry,” he wrote.
Hutchison said she advised her son not to respond and to let the school district and police handle the situation.
Modesto police encourage anyone who is a victim at school to contact administrators. If you witness a crime, you can call police immediately at 209-552-2470, or you can report anonymously through Students Speaking Out by texting a tip to 274637. Include “TIP704” along with your message.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
