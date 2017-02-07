Crime

February 7, 2017 1:19 PM

Most Wanted: Annie Maria Chavez, driving under the influence and causing injury

NAME: Annie Maria Chavez

CHARGE: Driving under the influence and causing injury

DESCRIPTION: 39 years old; 5 feet, 3 inches tall; 108 pounds; brown hair; brown eyes

THE CASE: Chavez is wanted by Modesto police on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing injury.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Chavez’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Man who forced way into home, fired shots, dies after struggle with victims

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos