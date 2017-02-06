Alleged Amazon package thief arrested in Patterson

Thanks to an alert neighbor, a man suspected of stealing two boxes delivered to a Patterson home was arrested on Monday afternoon, authorities said.
A neighbor spotted the man sitting in the front yard a home opening two boxes from Amazon, according to a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department press release.
The neighbor knew the suspect did not live at the house and called 9-1-1. As the suspect left, the neighbor followed him.
Shortly after, deputies stopped the alleged thief at the corner of East Las Palmas Avenue and North Hartley Street. In the bushes nearby were two opened boxes from Amazon, and several items in their original packaging.
Deputies made contact with the owner of the packages. She identified the items and showed she had ordered them online.
All of the property was returned, and the suspect, Demaine Brooks, was taken into custody.
Brooks is charged with theft, drug possession and a probation violation, authorities said.
