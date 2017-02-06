Turlock attorney pleads guilty to importing steroids

A Turlock attorney and bodybuilder pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to charges he illegally imported anabolic steroids from China.
According to the United States Attorney’s office, Erik Harald Moje, 40, of Turlock, bought the steroids and routed them through a United Parcel Service mail-forwarding service in New York, in addition to sending them through private citizens in other areas.
The offenses took place between Dec. 1, 2013 and Sept. 1, 2015.
“In May 2015, agents intercepted a parcel containing one kilogram of steroids, which equates to 40,000 dosage units,” authorities said in a news release. Agents searching Moje’s Turlock home in September, 2015 found “538 10‑milliliter vials containing liquid anabolic steroids, which equates to 10,760 dosage units, and 17,700 steroid capsules, which equates to 17,700 dosage units”, behind a false wall in the garage, the news release states. Agents also seized $29,925 in cash.
Moje, who forfeited his home, the cash and a BMW automobile, could face up to 10 years in prison and a $500,000 fine when he is sentenced May 15.
Comments