Vehicle ‘sideshows’ reported in Modesto, Stanislaus County; block Highway 99 traffic

Dangerous vehicle “sideshows” held in various areas of Stanislaus County on Saturday night and coordinated on social media were met with an equally coordinated law-enforcement effort that shut down the illegal activity.
Sideshows, which first appeared in the 1980s in Oakland, are informal demonstrations of vehicle stunts, including spinning doughnuts, hanging out of speeding cars and “ghost riding” – in which the driver and any passengers get out of a slowly moving vehicle and do things like dance around it or climb on the hood while it continues to roll.
They’re usually filmed for posting on social media, said Officer Thomas Olsen, California Highway Patrol Modesto office spokesman, and can get dangerous when stunts include trying to spin dougnuts within an inch of hitting spectators who are videotaping.
We’re hoping this is an isolated event. This is how we deter it – with citations, taking people to jail and impounding vehicles.
Officer Thomas Olsen, CHP Modesto spokesman
Saturday’s activity began a little past 9 p.m., Olsen said, and it’s his understanding that participants came from the Bay Area, Fresno, Sacramento and other areas. “Modesto is right in the middle of them all, so it’s a good place to meet.”
That said, sideshows are unusual here. “We normally don’t get anything like this in our area,” he said of Saturday’s gatherings, which over about five hours were held on Highway 99 itself and along nearby streets and in the business park area of Spyres Way off Bangs Avenue in north Modesto.
Sunday afternoon, Patterson Police Services contended with a group on the county’s West Side.
Reports on the police scanner Saturday night indicated officers also were keeping watch on large gatherings of vehicles at the Jack in the Box on Crows Landing Road and at one of the In-N-Outs – most likely the one at the shopping center on Pelandale Avenue, which is a popular hangout.
Because participants communicate over Twitter, Instagram and other social media, “it’s kind of a disperse and regroup thing,” he said. “But we get enough (law enforcement) saturation that they eventually want to leave.”
The CHP, Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department and the Modesto, Ceres and Turlock police departments all were engaging in shutting down the activity, Olsen said. In addition to patrol vehicles, the CHP and Sheriff’s Department both had helicopters tracking the sideshow drivers.
MPD spokeswoman Heather Graves said her department was asked to be on the lookout for reckless driving at spots cars were gathering, and to respond to reckless driving on the 600 block of Paradise Road. Police made no arrests.
The CHP made three arrests and issued a number of citations for reckless driving, Olsen said.
Patterson Police Services posted on Facebook that its deputies made one arrest Sunday, issued 48 traffic citations and impounded one vehicle. “So apparently a group of ‘street racers’ from Sacramento decided to come into town today for a ‘side show,’ ” the Patterson department posted. “Essentially, this means they wanted to race around, burnout and cause trouble. They were kindly asked to leave. They choose to stick around town and now most of them are receiving traffic tickets and some extra attention. They probably should have just stayed home and watched the Super Bowl.”
Similar information from other law enforcement agencies about Saturday night’s enforcement was not available Monday afternoon.
In a period of maybe 20 minutes late Saturday, CHP broke up three sideshows on Highway 99. The first was in northbound lanes in central Modesto, then northbound around Kansas Avenue, then one in southbound lanes farther south around Keyes Road.
“For the public, if you’re driving on 99 and encounter this, it can be quite terrifying,” Olsen said. “We advise that people stay in their vehicles, lock their vehicle doors and call 911. If possible, get license numbers and makes and models.” That information can be used to issue citations by mail, he said.
Sideshows also can create dangerous situations for officers, Olsen said. Coming up on groups of 60 to 80 vehicles, officers have had rocks and bottles thrown at them, he said. He heard no reports of officers having any such trouble Saturday night.
“I would say collectively, law enforcement in this county did a good job of defusing this.”
