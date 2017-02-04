UPDATE: Intruder who opens fire inside Modesto home dies after struggle with victim

An intruder who forced his way into a Modesto home on Saturday afternoon and opened fire at people inside later died after a struggle with one of the victims, authorities said.
None of the victims was hit by the shots.
Modesto police were called to the 4000 block of Alexandria Court off Montana Drive at 3:55 p.m. for reports from neighbors of shots fired.
Heather Graves, spokeswoman for the Modesto Police Department, said late Saturday night that one of the victims subdued the man and tried to get the gun way.
At some point, the suspect lost consciousness.
Modesto police, fire and emergency medical personnel tended to the injured man, and performed CPR on the victim for more than an hour after the incident, Lt. Ivan Valencia said Saturday afternoon.
The man was pronounced dead after lifesaving efforts failed.
The name of the suspect has not been released. There also is no immediate information of whether the suspect knew any of the victims inside the home.
Graves said more details would be released on Sunday.
