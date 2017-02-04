Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies investigate two shootings, whether they're related

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department was investigating two shooting incidents Saturday afternoon and working to determine if the two are related.
Deputies responded to a report around 1 p.m. of a man shot on Tioga Drive near Thrasher Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man injured in the backyard of a home on Tioga across from Oregon Park; however it did not appear that he had been shot, said Sgt. Hector Longoria.
Authorities did find shell casings on Tioga. Longoria said the man told deputies he was chased across the park by four men but did not say where the suspects went or where the incident originated.
It was unclear shortly after the incident what injuries the man sustained but he was taken to Memorial Medical Center by ambulance.
Around the time of that call and about two and a half miles away, detectives at Mitchell and River roads witnessed a drive-by shooting. The detectives stopped a vehicle suspected of being involved and apprehended two suspects, who were charged in the drive by shooting.
Investigators are working to determine if the two incidents are related, Longoria said.
