Guilty plea in death of man found buried in orchard west of Modesto

A Modesto man who shot and buried a man behind his home west of Modesto pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with a gun enhancement on Friday, two weeks before his trial was set to begin.
Mario Amado Beltran, 31, also pleaded guilty to an enhancement for personal use of a firearm and a charge of felony assault likely to produce great bodily injury, said Prosecutor John R. Mayne.
The victim, Ricky Cadruvi, 58, was reported missing Christmas Day 2013. His body was unearthed by Modesto Police Department investigators from an orchard behind Beltran’s home on Broyles Road the following month.
Beltran shot Cadruvi in front of a 14-year-old girl, who testified during the preliminary hearing, said Mayne said.
“This was a difficult case that was solved only through the hard work of the Modesto Police Department,” Mayne said Friday. “Lead detective Craig Grogan and other Modesto police detectives did excellent work in bringing Mr. Beltran to justice.”
At the time, Cadruvi’s body was discovered his mother, Earleen Cadruvi, who described her son as a “lost soul,” who moved often in his life but had come home two years before his murder to help care for his ailing father and elderly grandfather.
Mayne said Beltran will be “sentenced March 16 and judge Shawn Bessey indicated he would sentence him to the agreed upon disposition of 20 year to life.”
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
