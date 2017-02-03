Modesto man ordered to stand trial in smothering death of girlfriend

In the recording of a 911 call made by a Modesto man charged with the murder of his 19-year-old girlfriend, he tells the dispatcher the death was accidental and resulted from a fight they had after he discovered she was having an affair with one of his cousins.
At the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Friday, Stanislaus County Superior Court Judge Rick Distaso said the prosecution had presented sufficient cause to bring Jose Nery Cuevas to trial on a count of murder, with special circumstances of premeditation and lying in wait, and one count of attempted murder related to a prior incident.
The victim in both cases was 19-year-old Andrea Castro, Cuevas’ girlfriend and mother of their two young children. Responding on Jan. 22, 2016, to a report of a domestic disturbance on the 1500 block of Moselle Court, Modesto police officers found her unconscious on a bed. She was moved to the floor so that CPR could be performed, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
That’s why I’m turning myself in, because it was an accident.
Jose Nery Cuevas, during a 911 call to a dispatcher
Dr. Eugene Carpenter Jr., a pathologist who conducted Castro’s autopsy, testified at the preliminary hearing that smothering was the cause of death. He said the victim had bruising and redness across her face consistent with the pressure of a hand being put across her nose and mouth. There also was damage to the inside of her lips consistent with pressure on her dental braces combined with motion indicative of a struggle, he said.
Carpenter said he also found two fresh, large areas of bleeding beneath the scalp on the left side of her head indicating powerful blunt force trauma. He testified that the blow could have been enough to stun or knock out Castro, helping explain why signs of motion were limited mostly to the head.
Family members of Castro’s wept in the courtroom as the doctor went over his findings and described autopsy photos shown to him by Deputy District Attorney Beth O’Hara De Jong. In his orange and white striped jail jump suit, the defendant remained facing forward. Later, during the playing of his 911 call, he lowered his head.
Modesto police Officer Glenn Graves testified about the Jan. 11, 2016, incident on which the attempted-murder count is based. Castro reported that Cuevas had become angry when she woke him up for work, and attempted to suffocate her by putting a pillow over her face. She lost consciousness and sought treatment at Doctors Medical Center when she came to.
He told them his life was done and over with, and he would be going to jail for a long time.
Modesto police Detective Ra Pouv, testifying on what Jose Nery Cuevas is said to have told his mother and aunt after Andrea Castro’s death
Graves was dispatched to DMC, but she was gone upon his arrival. He spoke with Castro by phone, he said, and she did not want to press charges. She said was going to seek a restraining order and have Cuevas move out of her father’s home, where both were living with their children. She did both of those things.
The officer also spoke with Cuevas, who said the situation was a misunderstanding, he knew the relationship was over and he planned to join the military.
But the night before Castro’s death, Cuevas went to the Moselle Court home, which was empty because the fearful young woman was staying with relatives, Modesto police Detective Sean Martin testified. Cuevas entered the house through a rear window and spent the night.
Interviewed following his arrest in Bakersfield hours after the homicide, Cuevas told police Castro was surprised to find him at the house when she arrived with their 1-year-old, but told him she’d missed him. They kissed and then had sexual intercourse, Cuevas said. In both his 911 call and police interviews, Cuevas said Castro got a call while they were together. She said it was a friend, but he realized it was his cousin. He wanted her to unlock her phone, Cuevas told Martin, and he found references to love and infidelity.
In the 911 call, Cuevas said he asked Castro, “What’s all this?” and she began hitting him. He told Martin that he covered her mouth with his hand to calm her down, and he referred to her losing consciousness as “fainting.”
He did not call an ambulance, police said, but rather took their child to his mother before having a friend drive him south. After hearing that Castro was dead and people were commenting on Facebook that he murdered her, Cuevas said, he called 911 while in Bakersfield to turn himself in. “I’m gonna fight for something I didn’t do,” he told the dispatcher.
Martin described Cuevas’ demeanor during one interview as indifferent. He said he confronted the defendant over his assertion that the death was accidental, not a killing. The detective said Cuevas needed to take ownership of what he did. Asked if he ever said to Cuevas, “You killed her,” Martin said he did. Cuevas’ response? “He said, ‘OK, well.’ ”
The defendant is scheduled for return to court for arraignment on the charges Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.
