February 3, 2017 3:45 PM

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (2/4/17)

Sixteen people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Jan. 19-25.

SUSPECT: Justin Ross Liden, 33, of Patterson

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 19, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, first-degree burglary, contempt of court

SUSPECT: Aaron Emil Johnson, 32, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 19, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen property, evading peace officer with disregard for safety, obstructing/resisting public officer, hit-and-run, vandalism, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, battery against co- or non-cohabitating spouse, flash incarceration, receiving known stolen vehicle, preventing/dissuading witness/victim by threat/force, receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

SUSPECT: Cody Lee Freeman, 29, transient

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 19, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, reckless driving on freeway, flash incarceration, possession of non-narcotic controlled substance, appropriation of lost property by finder, possession of controlled substance, unlicensed driver

SUSPECT: Amanda Danielle Rangel, 22, of Merced

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 19, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle trailer, metal knuckles, possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia

SUSPECT: Adam Robert Reyes, 26, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 19, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle trailer

SUSPECT: Brandy Elizabethy Bates, 38, of Delhi

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 19, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Newman Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle, receiving stolen property, possession of device/instrument/paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, probation violation

SUSPECT: Elias Robert Aguilar, 34, of Fresno

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 19, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen property, person prohibited from possessing a firearm, driving while suspended or revoked

SUSPECT: Meliton V. Coronago Jr., 33, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 19, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Newman Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, possession/use of vehicle master key, probation violation

SUSPECT: Alexandro Sanchez, 24, of Waterford

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 20, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus Count Sheriff’s Department (Waterford)

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty, ex-felon with firearm, flash incarceration

SUSPECT: Michael Castillo, 26, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 21, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving known stolen property

SUSPECT: Wendy Lynn Hulstine, 43, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 23, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle trailer

SUSPECT: Melissa Lynne Nix, 37, of Merced

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 23, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle

SUSPECT: Heather Lynette Hamilton, 37, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 23, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle

SUSPECT: Christopher J. Coke, 31, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 24, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty

SUSPECT: Brannon Wade Johnson, 29, of Riverbank

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 25, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft of personal property

SUSPECT: Jaime Thomas Mendez, 33, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 25, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer

