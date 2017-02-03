Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (2/4/17)

Sixteen people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Jan. 19-25.
SUSPECT: Justin Ross Liden, 33, of Patterson
DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 19, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, first-degree burglary, contempt of court
SUSPECT: Aaron Emil Johnson, 32, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 19, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen property, evading peace officer with disregard for safety, obstructing/resisting public officer, hit-and-run, vandalism, inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant, battery against co- or non-cohabitating spouse, flash incarceration, receiving known stolen vehicle, preventing/dissuading witness/victim by threat/force, receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
SUSPECT: Cody Lee Freeman, 29, transient
DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 19, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, reckless driving on freeway, flash incarceration, possession of non-narcotic controlled substance, appropriation of lost property by finder, possession of controlled substance, unlicensed driver
SUSPECT: Amanda Danielle Rangel, 22, of Merced
DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 19, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle trailer, metal knuckles, possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia
SUSPECT: Adam Robert Reyes, 26, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 19, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle trailer
SUSPECT: Brandy Elizabethy Bates, 38, of Delhi
DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 19, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Newman Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle, receiving stolen property, possession of device/instrument/paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, probation violation
SUSPECT: Elias Robert Aguilar, 34, of Fresno
DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 19, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving stolen property, person prohibited from possessing a firearm, driving while suspended or revoked
SUSPECT: Meliton V. Coronago Jr., 33, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 19, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Newman Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, possession/use of vehicle master key, probation violation
SUSPECT: Alexandro Sanchez, 24, of Waterford
DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 20, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus Count Sheriff’s Department (Waterford)
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty, ex-felon with firearm, flash incarceration
SUSPECT: Michael Castillo, 26, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 21, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving known stolen property
SUSPECT: Wendy Lynn Hulstine, 43, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 23, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle trailer
SUSPECT: Melissa Lynne Nix, 37, of Merced
DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 23, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle
SUSPECT: Heather Lynette Hamilton, 37, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 23, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle
SUSPECT: Christopher J. Coke, 31, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 24, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty
SUSPECT: Brannon Wade Johnson, 29, of Riverbank
DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 25, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft of personal property
SUSPECT: Jaime Thomas Mendez, 33, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 25, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer
