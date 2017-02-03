Modesto police plan DUI saturation patrols for weekend

Modesto Police Department’s DUI Enforcement Team will be out this weekend and next looking for impaired drivers in areas with high frequencies of DUI collisions and arrests.
Officers with the team will patrol Saturday from 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. and on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. They will also be out on Friday, Feb. 10 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
High Visibility Enforcement using both DUI checkpoints and DUI Saturation Patrols has proven to lower the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol or drug impaired crashes. Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely.
Funding for this DUI operation is provided to Modesto Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. If you see a drunk driver call 911.
Comments