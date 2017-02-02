Waterford mother arrested after pulling child by hair across busy street

A Waterford mother was arrested Wednesday evening after allegedly pulling her 9-year-daughter by her hair across a busy street then abandoning her.
A witness saw the woman, 33-year-old Samantha Elizabeth Scroggins, pulling the girl by the hair as they crossed Yosemite Boulevard at Western Avenue, said Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Bejaran.
“The witness confronted Scroggins about what she was doing and Scroggins walked away leaving the child behind,” Bejaran said.
The child’s grandparents, who were in the area, arrived a short time later, as did deputies.
Deputies found Scroggins, intoxicated, at her home on South Western Avenue.
She was arrested on suspicion of abusing or endangering the health of a child and public intoxication.
Child protective services was called and the girl was released to the custody of her grandparents.
