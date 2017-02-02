Body found in burned car being investigated as a homicide

The body of a man found in the back seat of a burned vehicle was identified as 39-year-old Juan Carlos Ledesma-Infante.
The Stockton man’s body was found by firefighters Jan. 29 when they were dispatched to a report of a vehicle fire in the 5300 block of Griffin Road, just north of Turlock.
Preliminary findings from the autopsy indicate Ledesma-Infante had injuries unrelated to the fire. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department would not release the nature of those injuries.
Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call call Detective Adam Rodriguez at 209-525-7093.
