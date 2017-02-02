Crime

February 2, 2017 4:24 PM

Body found in burned car being investigated as a homicide

The body of a man found in the back seat of a burned vehicle was identified as 39-year-old Juan Carlos Ledesma-Infante.

The Stockton man’s body was found by firefighters Jan. 29 when they were dispatched to a report of a vehicle fire in the 5300 block of Griffin Road, just north of Turlock.

Preliminary findings from the autopsy indicate Ledesma-Infante had injuries unrelated to the fire. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department would not release the nature of those injuries.

Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call call Detective Adam Rodriguez at 209-525-7093.

If you have any tips, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can also e-mail tips at http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers, or text them to CRIMES (274637) by typing "Tip704" plus the message and be eligible for a cash reward.

Click here to see the 2017 Stanislaus County homicide map.

