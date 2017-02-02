Ceres man, 19, arrested during child pornography investigation

A 19-year-old Ceres resident, Christopher Gaspar-Tovar, has been arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography, the Ceres Police Department reports.
The arrest is the result of an investigation during January by Ceres Police Department detectives working as members of the Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force. During the investigation of Internet crimes against children, Gaspar-Tovar was arrested Jan. 25 in the 700 block of Del Sol Court in Ceres.
Child pornography images were found on his cell phone, said Ceres police spokesman Sgt. Jose Berber. No information on the quantity of pornography was available Thursday.
The case was initiated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and referred to the task force for investigation, Ceres police reported.
