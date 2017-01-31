UPDATE: Man dead in officer-involved shooting after response to family disturbance

One man was killed and a Modesto officer injured when police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Monday night in north Modesto.
About 9:10 p.m., police got a call from a woman reporting the family disturbance on the 3700 block of Maserati Drive. The location is a residential complex of single- and two-story units just north of the Sylvan Avenue and Coffee Road intersection.
When officers responded, an altercation ensued inside one of the residences, said Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves. Tasers were deployed, an officer was assaulted and at least one officer fired his gun, striking the suspect, she said.
#HappeningNow Officer assaulted & shots fired during officer involved shooting. Suspect pronounced deceased. Off. treated for head injury. pic.twitter.com/sYzCv4tI5Y— Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) January 31, 2017
After attempts to resuscitate the man using CPR, he was pronounced dead at the scene, Graves said. The officer was treated for a head injury by AMR and did not require hospitalization, she said.
Two officers were involved in the shooting incident and, per standard procedure, have been paid on administrative leave, Graves said.
The person killed has been identified only as an adult male. The officers’ names have not been released.
Information on whether anyone was injured in the domestic dispute that led to the 911 call was not immediately available Tuesday morning.
Casie Vargas, who lives in the complex, said she was in bed when she heard an altercation at the residence at about 9:20 p.m. and called 911. Vargas said she heard a gunshot and a man yelling, “Help me.” She then heard a female screaming and about six more gunshots.
Another woman who lives in the complex said she spoke to a Modesto Police Department officer who said the officer involved in the incident suffered a blow to the head with a blunt object, would likely require some stitches but would be OK.
Neighbors reported a swarm of police vehicles descended upon Grand Prix and Maserati drives. Graves said reports of Tasers and shots typically draw a large response, and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department also responded initially, probably because a patrol unit was in the area.
This was the fourth fatal officer-involved shooting involving a Modesto police officer since April 2016.
In October, an officer shot and killed Kim Jackson, 53, after the woman, armed with multiple knives, charged officers. The incident occurred on Queens Avenue, a few blocks southwest of Briggsmore and Rose avenues.
In June, two Modesto officers were involved in a deadly Turlock shooting while assisting members of the Stanislaus Drug Enforcement Agency. They shot and killed Omar Villagomez, 21, of Tulare County, after the car he was driving collided with unmarked police cars in the 2300 block of West Main Street in Turlock. Officers were attempting to arrest Villagomez.
In April, Lonnie Ball, 39, of Modesto, died after being shot by officers in the 2000 block of Lance Street in an incident tied to a custody dispute. He had a gun in his hand moments before officers fired.
Comments