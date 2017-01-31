Police officer injured, suspect dead in north Modesto shooting

A shooting late Monday night involving a Modesto Police Department officer has left one suspect dead and the officer with a head injury, authorities said.
The shooting, which began with an altercation between the suspect and the officer, occurred in the 3700 block of Maserati Court just north of the Sylvan Avenue and Coffee Road intersection, said Heather Graves, spokeswoman for Modesto police.
#HappeningNow Officer assaulted & shots fired during officer involved shooting. Suspect pronounced deceased. Off. treated for head injury. pic.twitter.com/sYzCv4tI5Y— Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) January 31, 2017
There is no immediate information on the condition of the officer, any suspect information or details on the altercation that occurred before the shooting.
It’s the fourth fatal officer-involved shooting involving a Modesto police officer since April 2016.
In October, an officer shot and killed Kim Jackson, 53, after the woman, armed with multiple knives, charged officers. The incident occurred on Queens Avenue, a few blocks southwest of Briggsmore and Rose avenues.
In June, two Modesto officers were involved in a deadly Turlock shooting while assisting members of the Stanislaus Drug Enforcement Agency. They shot and killed Omar Villagomez, 21, of Tulare County, after the car he was driving collided with unmarked police cars in the 2300 block of West Main Street in Turlock. Officers were attempting to arrest Villagomez.
In April, Lonnie Ball, 39, of Modesto, died after being shot by officers in the 2000 block of Lance Street in an incident tied to a custody dispute. He had a gun in his hand moments before officers fired.
We’ll have more on the story as information becomes available.
Comments