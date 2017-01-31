Police officer injured, suspect dead in north Modesto shooting

1:52 Students get hands on at medical career day Pause

1:02 Mercedes-Benz: Easy Driver

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:06 Pitman star wins again at Rumble

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech

2:26 Sen. Schumer tears up, describing how he will fight Trump's refugee ban

1:08 Standiford 4th graders live a little history

0:27 New way to harvest almonds