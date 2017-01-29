Suspected arson fire burns Modesto golf course trees

1:26 Horses run loose in Riverbank after stolen car crashes through their pasture Pause

1:29 Hit and run investigation ends in house fire

1:52 Students get hands on at medical career day

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:23 Steve Knell profile

1:06 Pitman star wins again at Rumble

1:33 Power Ranger revisits his Modesto roots

1:08 Standiford 4th graders live a little history

1:03 Surveillance Video: Oakdale smoke shop is burglarized