Suspected arson fire burns Modesto golf course trees

Firefighters quickly put out a suspected arson fire that burn some eucalyptus trees at the Modesto Municipal Golf Course early Sunday.
The fire was reported about 1:40 a.m. near Roselawn Avenue. Modesto Fire Battalion Chief Randy Anderson said there were three fires started at separate locations, which merged into one blaze that burned the trees.
He said there was another fire that burned one tree early Friday around the same time of night in the same area that also appeared suspicious. Fire investigators and Modesto police searched for a suspicious man after Sunday’s fire but didn’t find him. Authorities did not have any further suspect description.
Anderson said firefighters had the blaze under control within several minutes and kept the blaze from spreading. Firefighters remained at the scene for about an hour making sure the fire wouldn’t reignite.
No structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394
Comments