Modesto police searching for man suspected of trafficking 16-year-old girl

Modesto Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Stockton man suspected of trafficking a 16-year-old girl.
Authorities say Gabriel Gomez, 19, took the alleged victim to multiple cities throughout Northern California to prostitute herself during an 18-day period.
On Dec. 20, the suspected victim’s caretaker, who had reported her missing, got word she was at the Motel 6 in Modesto on West Orangeburg Avenue, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.
Officers responded to the motel where they found the girl, but Gomez was gone. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries suffered during the 18 days.
The girl told police she met Gomez on social media and that he used fear and intimidation to get her to engage in prostitution.
The case is similar to one that resulted in an arrest this week by Turlock Police. Michael Odis Johnson III, 19, of Stockton has been charged with human trafficking, pimping and pandering for his alleged role in the prostitution of a 16-year-old Ceres girl he’d met on Instagram and Snapchat. Also using fear and intimidation, police said, Johnson arranged for the alleged victim to have sex with as many as 10 men during a two-day period.
Gomez has a warrant for his arrest with bail set at $1 million. Anyone with information about Gomez’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
Comments