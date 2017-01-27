CHP officer finds hit-and-run suspect – and a house fire in east Modesto

A California Highway Patrol officer investigating a hit-and-run accident in east Modesto came across a fire at the home of the suspect on Friday night.
Nobody was injured in the fire, but the suspect was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run and driving under the influence.
Officer Chuck Leon was investigating the non-injury hit-and-run accident near Riverside Drive when he was told about the approximate whereabouts of a white van believed to be the suspect vehicle.
Leon searched the area and saw a white van in front of a home on Belfast Avenue off Encina Avenue.
He knocked on the door of the home, and the eventual suspect opened it. Leon noticed a small fire in the kitchen.
He tried to control the fire, but it grew. Leon got both the suspect, and the suspect’s 23-year-old developmentally disabled daughter out of the house.
He called the Modesto Fire Department, and firefighters quickly arrived and began attacking the flames. The fire was under in about 25 minutes.
There was no immediate information on the cause of the fire. Damage was estimated at $50,000.
The suspect, identified as Gary Burnett, was later arrested.
We’ll have more on this incident as information becomes available.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
