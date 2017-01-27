Police: Ceres man hit victim with car after sexually assaulting her

A Ceres man was arrested Friday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman then hitting her with his vehicle.
The incident took place Tuesday when authorities say Miguel Angel Soria Jr., 23, kidnapped a woman from Ceres and drove her to Riverbank, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. Officials would not say what Soria’s relationship was to the victim, only that they were known to each other.
Riverbank Police Services deputies were dispatched to the El Sumeri Market at 6132 Terminal Ave. for a report of a woman on the ground in front of the business. When deputies arrived they found a 39 year-old woman with multiple injuries. She was taken to a hospital emergency room for treatment.
The victim told deputies Soria threatened her with a weapon and sexually assaulted her before driving her to El Sumeri Market. The victim was able to get out of the suspect’s vehicle at the market and tried to escape but Soria Jr. allegedly struck the victim with his car before fleeing the area.
On Friday Modesto Police officers spotted Soria Jr. driving on East Briggsmore Avenue in Modesto at a high speed. As Soria Jr. drove toward Riverbank on Terminal Avenue they followed him and pulled him over at Plainview Road. Soria was ordered out of his vehicle at gunpoint and taken into custody.
Miguel Angel Soria Jr. was booked at the Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, sexual assault and kidnapping.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Favio Topete at 209-863-7158. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can also e-mail tips at modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers, or text them to CRIMES (274637) by typing Tip704; plus the message and be eligible for a cash reward.
Comments