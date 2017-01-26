Modesto mother makes plea to daughter’s killer

The mother of a woman who was shot to death last month made a plea Thursday for the killer to surrender.
“We now call upon the individual or individuals who committed this devastating, inhumane act upon my daughter to immediately turn yourself into law enforcement and rescue our family and community from this unbearable pain so that the healing can begin,” Elise Peoples said during a press conference.
Peoples is the mother of Dahvish Gilliam, 26, who was shot while visiting a friend in the 1800 block of Floyd Avenue on Dec. 2. Gilliam was inside a garage when the suspect shot through the closed garage door several times. There were other people in the garage but only Gilliam was struck. Relatives drove her to the hospital, where she died.
Gilliam’s family have said on social media they know who the killer is, but Modesto police spokeswoman Heather Graves would not comment on the accusations or say whether they have identified the suspect.
She said only that, “We have a lot of leads that have come in on Crime Stoppers, and we are following up on those.”
Peoples hopes more tips will come in to Crime Stoppers that will help lead to an arrest.
She asked the public, “If you have any further information regarding this case, please don’t remain silent. No one deserves that kind of protection when one of God’s children have been murdered.”
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org, or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
Comments