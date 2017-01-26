Crime

January 26, 2017 6:45 AM

Stanislaus Sheriff’s Department warns against arrest-warrant scam

Bee Staff Reports

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is warning of a scam being perpetrated, in which a man who identifies himself as a Lt. Haines calls residents to tell them a warrant has been issued for their arrest for failing to show up for a jury summons.

The number being used in the telephone scam is 209-322-9439, according to the department. “If you receive a call from this person, it is a scam and the caller is most likely trying to get you to pay them money,” reads a Facebook post by the department. As a reminder, we do not collect money over the phone for the jury commissioner.”

Anyone who receives such a call is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 209-525-7114. This scam seems to resurface every few months, the department says.

Crime

