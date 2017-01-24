Most wanted: Clarence Frederick Moore, murder

NAME: Clarence Frederick Moore
CHARGE: Murder
DESCRIPTION: 26 years old, 6 feet tall, 210 pounds, black hair, brown eyes
THE CASE: Moore is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department in the July 1, 2015, shooting death of 49-year-old Louis Ramos.
NOTES: Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Donald Street in west Modesto and found Ramos with gunshot wounds. On Aug. 13, 2015, investigators announced they had identified Moore as a suspect.
REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Moore’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
