Crime

January 24, 2017 1:34 PM

Most wanted: Clarence Frederick Moore, murder

NAME: Clarence Frederick Moore

CHARGE: Murder

DESCRIPTION: 26 years old, 6 feet tall, 210 pounds, black hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Moore is wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department in the July 1, 2015, shooting death of 49-year-old Louis Ramos.

NOTES: Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Donald Street in west Modesto and found Ramos with gunshot wounds. On Aug. 13, 2015, investigators announced they had identified Moore as a suspect.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Moore’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Suspect in Eldoris Graham homicide in court

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos