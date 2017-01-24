Murder trial begins in Turlock shooting of alleged intruder

A prosecutor on Tuesday told a jury that Robin Duane Boyer was tired and angry after repeated burglaries on his family’s Turlock property when he spotted Brandon Pacheco stealing old car batteries.
“He took his Mossberg shotgun and fired five pellets into Mr. Pacheco’s back from about 20 yards away,” Deputy District Attorney John R. Mayne said in court.
Kirk McAllister, Boyer’s attorney, said the evidence will show that the Boyer family property was being targeted by a burglar, Pacheco, who could’ve escalated his behavior when the defendant’s elderly mother was home alone.
“It wasn’t about some old car batteries; it was about protection of family,” McAllister told the jurors.
Boyer’s trial began Tuesday morning with opening statements from the attorneys. Boyer, 62, is charged with murder. Pacheco, 25, died at the scene.
The deadly shooting occurred shortly before 8 a.m. July 23, 2013, in the 1100 block of Dianne Drive in Turlock. There were two homes on the Boyer property. Boyer and his wife lived in one home; his mother, Hazel Boyer, lived in the other.
Five of the nine shotgun pellets fired at Pacheco struck his back. Testimony in a preliminary hearing has indicated one of the pellets entered the back of Pacheco’s head and exited through the front.
