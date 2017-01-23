Attorneys argue over Modesto deadly stabbing as hearing begins

A defense attorney on Monday told a judge that his client was fighting back during a March 2015 confrontation that resulted in the stabbing death of a 25-year-old man in a Modesto parking lot.
Frank Carson said in court that the stabbing of Trevor Bolton was not a premeditated act. He argued that a witness saw Bolton run toward David Evan Cutler and head-butted him before throwing Cutler to the ground.
“Mr. Bolton does get stabbed, but he’s stabbed defensively,” Carson told the judge.
Deputy District Attorney Tracy Roland said the deadly confrontation began when Cutler returned to the area of a shouting match with Bolton. The prosecutor said Cutler got out of his car holding a knife in his hand. She argued that Bolton was not armed and believed this encounter would lead to a fist fight.
“The defendant brought a knife to that fist fight,” Roland told the judge.
A preliminary hearing for Cutler began Monday afternoon with opening statements from the attorneys. Cutler, 25, is charged with murder in Bolton’s death.
Prosecutors had asked the court to determine whether Carson could represent Cutler in this case. Carson faces a murder charge in an unrelated case; he was released him from jail on his own recognizance last month pending completion of his lengthy preliminary hearing.
Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Scott Steffen on Monday morning said there is a conflict of interest with Carson, who is being prosecuted by the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, representing a client who is being prosecuted by the same law enforcement agency
But the judge allowed Carson to remain on the case. Cutler said in court that he was aware of the potential conflict of interest but wanted to proceed with Carson as his attorney. Steffen said the defendant waived his right to appeal any conviction because Carson was facing criminal charges in another case.
The deadly stabbing occurred about 2:50 p.m. on March 8, 2015 in the parking lot of the Sutter Gould Medical Foundation building in the 600 block of Coffee Road. Investigators learned Bolton had been riding his skateboard with a child and an adult friend when he got into a argument with a man, later identified as Cutler, who was driving in the area.
The defense attorney said Cutler was driving an older model Mercedes and had just picked up his girlfriend. The prosecutor said Cutler was heading east on Lucern Avenue and speeding when his car nearly hit Bolton, who was skateboarding on the street.
Bolton shouted at Cutler to slow down. Roland told the judge that Cutler’s girlfriend convinced the defendant to drive away. He dropped off his girlfriend at her nearby home. The prosecutor said Cutler was angry and decided to return to where Bolton was.
Carson told the judge that his client retrieved his own skateboard and went back to tell Bolton and the others that he was a skateboarder, too. He said Cutler got out of the car with his skateboard, when Bolton ran toward Cutler. The scuffle ensued.
The defense attorney said Bolton grabbed Cutler’s car keys, so the defendant believed Bolton and others were trying to steal his car. The prosecutor said Bolton was stabbed three times, then Bolton reached into the car, grabbed the keys and threw them on the ground.
Roland said the security camera footage will show Cutler hiding the knife used to kill Bolton in a nearby planter. Carson said the camera footage will show the violence his client was subjected to.
Forensic Pathologist Eugene Carpenter testified that Bolton was stabbed in the lower chest about 4 inches deep, where the knife punctured his liver. Carpenter said the liver wound was a fatal wound. Bolton also was stabbed in the stomach several inches deep and in the back of his upper left arm.
Bolton died at a hospital from severe blood loss after several hours of surgical attempts to save his life.
Testimony in the preliminary hearing is expected to resume Tuesday. When the hearing concludes, the judge will decide whether there’s enough evidence for Cutler to stand trial.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394, @ModBeeCourts
