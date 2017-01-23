Suspect in Eldoris Graham homicide in court

Chief Deputy District Attorney Marlisa Ferreira and lead investigator Kirk Bunch leave court while ignoring a reporter following a judge's decision to release defendant Frank Carson on his own recognizance. (Video by Erin Tracy/Photo by Andy Alfaro)
Attorneys and supporters had plenty to say after a judge Barbara Zuniga announced that three defendants in the Korey Kauffman case – Frank Carson, Baljit Athwal and Daljit Atwal – would be released on their own recognizance from Stanislaus County Jail on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)
Georgia DeFilippo, attorney Frank Carson's wife and a co-defendant in the murder case of Korey Kauffman, reacts to the news Carson will be released on his own recognizance. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)
Brandon Pettit and Felix Valverde, murder suspects in deaths of Scott and Janet Pettit, were at the Stanislaus County Courthouse in Modesto, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. (Joan Barnett Lee/jlee@modbee.com)
At the Country Western mobile home park on South Carpenter Road on Tuesday morning, a woman was found stabbed in a home and a man found stabbed in a car. Both were expected to survive. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com