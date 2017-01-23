Suspect in Eldoris Graham homicide in court

Anthony Coxum, the suspect in the death of Eldoris Graham in December 2012, walks into a Modesto courtroom on Friday, Sept. 6, 2013. (Patty Guerra/pguerra@modbee.com)

Reaction to Frank Carson's release from jail

Attorneys and supporters had plenty to say after a judge Barbara Zuniga announced that three defendants in the Korey Kauffman case – Frank Carson, Baljit Athwal and Daljit Atwal – would be released on their own recognizance from Stanislaus County Jail on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)

Frank Carson to be released from jail

Georgia DeFilippo, attorney Frank Carson's wife and a co-defendant in the murder case of Korey Kauffman, reacts to the news Carson will be released on his own recognizance. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)

Hours-long standoff in Modesto

A 29-year-old man was taken into custody about five hours after he broke into a family's home on Jarena Drive off Yosemite Boulevard on Friday morning. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

Two stabbed south of Modesto

At the Country Western mobile home park on South Carpenter Road on Tuesday morning, a woman was found stabbed in a home and a man found stabbed in a car. Both were expected to survive. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com

