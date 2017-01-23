Victim of fatal hit-and-run crash on Highway 99 in Modesto ID’d

The woman killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Highway 99 near downtown Modesto on Saturday morning has been identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as Hubertina Koch, 83, of Vancouver, Wash.
Koch was riding in the rear of a motorhome when it was sideswiped about 4:20 a.m. by a white Honda, according to the California Highway Patrol. Both vehicles were northbound, north of Ninth Street, and the motorhome was in the slow lane.
After the collision, both vehicles went onto the highway shoulder, and the motorhome overturned. Two others in the motorhome suffered major injuries.
The driver of the Honda, which is registered out of Ceres, fled on foot.
The CHP provided no additional case information Monday, such as whether the car was reported stolen, or the identities of the two people injured.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call CHP dispatch at 209-356-2900.
