Psychedelic mushrooms among drugs found on suspects from Ceres, Sonora

A Ceres man and a Sonora man were found with an assortment of illegal drugs early Friday morning, including psychedelic mushrooms.
A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled them over near the town of Tuolumne around 2 a..m. because the Nissan Sentra they were in had an out license plate light and malfunctioning headlight.
The driver, 35-year-old Joaquin Duarte from Ceres, and passenger 37-year-old Gregory Meder from Sonora were identified and searched.
During the search of the vehicle Joaquin Duarte and Gregory Meder, were found in possession of methamphetamine, pipes used to smoke methamphetamine and 14.5 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, also known as psychedelic mushrooms, according to the sheriff’s department.
While in the caged area of the patrol vehicle, Meder attempted to conceal two additional methamphetamine pipes, and a baggie with heroin.
Duarte and Meder were arrested and transported to the Tuolumne County Jail. During the booking process at the jail, Meder was found in possession of an additional bag containing a Psilocybin mushroom and a several Hydrocodone pills.
Duarte was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. Meder was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, concealing evidence, and bringing drugs into a jail.
