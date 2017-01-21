CHP searching for hit and run suspect in fatal Highway 99 crash

The California Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a white Honda who caused a fatal crash on Highway 99 through downtown Modesto early Saturday morning then fled the scene.
The driver of the Honda was traveling northbound, north of Ninth Street, at about 4:20 a.m. when for unknown reasons he sideswiped a motorhome in the slow lane, said CHP Sgt. Nelda Banuelos.
Both vehicles went off the road onto the shoulder and the motorhome landed on its left side.
An 84-year-old woman who was in the back of the motorhome died at the scene, Banuelos said. The driver, in his 60s, and the front seat passenger, in his 50s, were taken to a local hospital with major injuries. All three are from Washington.
The driver of the Honda, registered out of Ceres, ran from the car. A Ceres police dog and his handler responded to the scene to search for the suspect but he was not located.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call CHP dispatch at (209) 356-2900.
