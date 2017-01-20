Man wanted in three counties eludes police again

A man wanted in three counties eluded police for the second time in six months on Wednesday.
Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy Jerry McCaig spotted Timothy Burton, 37, just before midnight on Wednesday near Sonora. He was in a Dodge Ram pickup with a plate that didn’t belong to it, according to Sgt. Andrea Benson.
McCaig initiated a traffic stop but Burton wouldn’t yield and led McCaig and other deputies on a pursuit to Don Pedro Reservoir. He stopped when he reached the dead end of Shawmut Road, just above the reservoir. He ran from the car and was last seen heading toward the water. Deputies searched the area but could not locate Burton, Benson said.
Burton, a transient, is a wanted fugitive known to carry a firearm. He has a warrant in Tuolumne County for child cruelty, being a felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest stemming from an incident in Sonora in August when he last eluded police.
Tuolumne County deputies were assisting bail agents in an attempt to capture Burton who was wanted in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties, Benson said. He has warrants out of Riverbank for burglary, failing to appear on DUI charges and possession of stolen property. He has a warrant out of Manteca for possession of a controlled substance.
Deputies and bail agents went to Black Bird Lane in Sonora where they learned Burton was camping. He was living out of a truck and tent with his girlfriend, Kristina Delgadillo, and their 10-month old child. The couple ran from the camp with their child when authorities arrived.
Burton was not located but Delgadillo returned with the child and was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and resisting arrest, Benson said. The camp they were staying in was filthy and had no running water or electricity. They slept in the back of a pickup during a time of triple digit temperatures.
Benson said the camp was littered with animal feces and garbage, like empty beer cans near the toys. The child’s diapers were covered in dirt and full of urine. The sleeping bags, car seat and stroller were caked with dirt. There was also a loaded firearm and a large knife within reach of the child.
Child protective services took custody of the child.
Anyone with information about Burton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office at 209-533-5815 or your local law enforcement agency.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
Comments