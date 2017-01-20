Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (1/21/17)

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Jan. 5-11.
SUSPECT: Jesus Antonio Ruelas Jr., 26, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 8
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Paris Vernon Gaines, 48, of Stockton
DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 8
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, possession of stolen vehicle, possession of hypodermic needles/syringes
SUSPECT: David Menchaca, 40, of Waterford
DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 8
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property
SUSPECT: Amado Nicolas Trujillo, 48, transient
DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 11
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department
CHARGES: Auto theft; attempt to receive property; possession of device, instrument or paraphernalia; delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty; breaking park curfew
SUSPECT: Joshua Joseph Gaynor, 26, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 11
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Leo Muncrief III, 24, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 11
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, driving on a suspended license, probation violation
SUSPECT: Carina Leyva, 25, of Newman (no photo available)
DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 11
ARRESTING AGENCY: Newman Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft
Comments