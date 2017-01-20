Crime

January 20, 2017 2:18 PM

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (1/21/17)

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Jan. 5-11.

SUSPECT: Jesus Antonio Ruelas Jr., 26, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 8

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer

SUSPECT: Paris Vernon Gaines, 48, of Stockton

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 8

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, possession of stolen vehicle, possession of hypodermic needles/syringes

SUSPECT: David Menchaca, 40, of Waterford

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 8

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property

SUSPECT: Amado Nicolas Trujillo, 48, transient

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 11

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department

CHARGES: Auto theft; attempt to receive property; possession of device, instrument or paraphernalia; delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty; breaking park curfew

SUSPECT: Joshua Joseph Gaynor, 26, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 11

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer

SUSPECT: Leo Muncrief III, 24, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 11

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, driving on a suspended license, probation violation

SUSPECT: Carina Leyva, 25, of Newman (no photo available)

DAY ARRESTED: Jan. 11

ARRESTING AGENCY: Newman Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft

