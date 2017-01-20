Panel recommends parole for Spears, one of four convicted in gruesome killings, rape in Modesto

Marty Don Spears, the ringleader among four teens convicted in the 1979 murders of Phillip and Kathy Ranzo in Modesto, will be paroled unless Gov. Brown intervenes.
State parole board commissioners, over the objections of Stanislaus County Deputy District Attorney Beth De Jong and a group of Ranzo family members and friends in attendance late Thursday afternoon at San Quentin State Prison, determined that Spears should be freed .
The case was one of the most gruesome and disturbing ever in Modesto. In the summer of . In 1979, Spears, Jeffrey Maria, Darren Lee and Ronald Anderson went to the Ranzos’ home and murdered the couple using their son’s baseball bat, then stabbing the victims repeatedly. Kathy Ranzo was raped. All four were given life without parole, but the Rose Bird-led state Supreme Court ruled the judge had erred and that Spears and the others, teens at the time of the murders, would be eligible for parole.
Thursday’s hearing marked the 20th time the family has had to oppose paroles since the four were convicted in 1980, according to Sandy Ranzo Howell, Phillip Ranzo’s sister – with hearings occurring with greater frequency since SB 260, which was signed into law by Brown in 2013. It allows those convicted for crimes committed as teens to request parole hearings ahead of the regularly scheduled dates.
The decision to grant Spears parole comes just 15 days after commissioners also again recommended parole for Jeffrey Maria. In the summer of 2015, prosecutors and the Ranzo family staged a protest at the State Capitol, along with a letter-writing campaign that helped convince Brown to deny the parole board’s recommendation.
After the board on Jan. 4 again recommended Maria be freed, the family began planning for another protest and letter-writing campaign, the date of which they have not yet specified. This one will now include will include a protest against the release of Spears who, in 2014 enlisted the help of State Sen. Mark Leno of San Francisco to secure a parole date. Leno wrote letters lauding Spears for completing an anger management course among other prison classes.
De Jong contacted Leno to point out the facts of the case that are part of Spears’ file – that Spears details the rush he got from watching Lee rape Kathy Ranzo, and then Spears raped her as well, then murdered her. That, De Jong pointed out to the senator, isn't an anger management problem. Leno subsequently wrote a clarification to the parole board that read in part, “The purpose of this letter is to clarify that whereas I have congratulated Mr. Marty Spears for graduating from the Guiding Rage into Power Program (GRIP) at San Quentin State Prison, my statement should not in any be used to advocate for his parole. Those considerations should be properly left to the Board of Parole Hearings. I would encourage all inmates with life sentences to participate in and graduate from the GRIP program.”
Yet during Thursday’s parole hearing, Spears used Leno’s first documents as support for release and, according to Sandy Ranzo Howell, seemed surprised to learn of Leno’s followup letter. He also received a letter of recommendation from an assistant warden at the prison, De Jong said.
If released, Spears will be required to register as a sex offender, Howell said.
Anderson was denied parole in June 2016 and Lee in March 2015.
Jeff Jardine
